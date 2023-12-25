Wanted Criminal Carrying Rs 25,000 Reward Arrested After Encounter In UP

Rais Ahmed has a criminal record in the Karari police station: Cops (Representational)

A criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and involved in cow slaughter, animal smuggling and animal theft was arrested following an encounter in the Karari police station area here on Monday morning, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that the police received information from an informer regarding the presence of Rais Ahmed, a resident of Turtipur in the Karari police station area, and wanted in cases of animal smuggling and animal theft in Charwa police station of the district.

He was hiding in Hisampur Dera of the Karari police station area, added Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid siege to arrest him, but the accused tried to escape by firing at the police force. The accused was shot in the right leg in retaliatory firing by the police.

Rais Ahmed was later admitted to the district hospital in an injured condition.

Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that 23 cases were registered against the accused arrested in the encounter under the Cow Slaughter, Animal Smuggling, Animal Theft and Animal Cruelty Act in Kaushambi district as well as in Chitrakoot and Prayagraj districts.

The SP said that Rais Ahmed was arrested earlier in 2018 as well and a case was registered against him under the National Security Act.

Rais Ahmed has a criminal record in the Karari police station in Kaushambi district, he added.

