Wanted Criminal Accused Of BJP Leader's Murder Surrenders

Feeling the heat after new Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma launched a new drive against criminals at large, Bhati surrendered before Inspector Maneesh Saxena of Bisrakh police station.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shiv Kumar Yadav, and his two security guards, were shot dead on November 16, 2017 as they were on the way to Tigri village.
As they reached the village, waiting assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them, injuring Mr Yadav and his personal security guards Bali and Rishipal. While Mr Yadav and Bali died on the spot, Rishipal succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Comments
A home-made pistol and some cartridges were recovered from his possession, Mr Saxena said.