Want To Settle Your Traffic Challans? Delhi To Hold Lok Adalat This Week

The Delhi Traffic Police is organising a National Lok Adalat on September 13, giving motorists a day-long window to settle their dues. Vehicle owners can start downloading their challans from Monday, September 8.

Where Will Lok Adalat Be Held?

The initiative, held in coordination with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), will take place across seven court complexes in the capital.

Patiala House

Karkardooma

Tis Hazari

Saket

Rohini

Dwarka

Rouse Avenue

Proceedings will run from 10 am to 4 pm.

National Lok Adalat for settling pending Compoundable Traffic Challans/Notices to be held on 13th September, 2025 (Saturday) at all Court Complexes, Delhi from 10 am to 4 pm.



Avail this opportunity to get cleared pending challans/notices.@DSLSA_DELHI pic.twitter.com/dA4Y2NX57J — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 6, 2025

Who Can Participate?

The Lok Adalat is meant for motorists who have pending compoundable traffic challans or notices. By appearing at the designated court complexes, they can settle their dues on the spot and avoid prolonged legal proceedings.

How To Download Challans

To take part, vehicle owners must download and print their challans/notices in advance. This can be done by visiting the Delhi Traffic Police website.

Citizens can also scan the QR code provided by the department.

Download Limits And Deadlines

The facility for downloading challans went live on September 8 at 10 am. Access is limited. Only 60,000 challans can be downloaded per day, with an overall cap of 1,80,000 challans.

Authorities have advised motorists to download their challans at the earliest to avoid missing out once the quota is exhausted.

What Is A Lok Adalat?

A Lok Adalat, or "People's Court," is a system of alternative dispute resolution established under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. It is meant to provide a forum where certain disputes can be settled outside regular courts.

Lok Adalats deal with cases that are compoundable, such as traffic challans, utility bill disputes, cheque bounce cases, and some family matters. Proceedings are informal and are presided over by a panel that may include judges, lawyers, or social workers.

When a settlement is reached, the decision of the Lok Adalat is final and has the same effect as a decree of a civil court. No court fees are charged, and the settlement is binding on both parties.