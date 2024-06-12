Want To Make Dharavi A Model For Global Urban Redevelopment: Company

The company said it is committed to engaging with the community and addressing concerns.

One of the main objectives behind Dharavi's redevelopment is elevating the living standards of its residents and those opposing the project are doing them a disservice, Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited, a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group, has said.

In a statement, Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited said all eligible people will get new homes measuring 350 square feet for free in Dharavi, which is 17% more than any other slum rehabilitation project in Mumbai. Even those who are ineligible, it said, will be given housing in Mumbai, in line with the policy of the Maharashtra government.

Commercial establishments will also get a 'gala' (unit) and premises as per the Government's scheme.

"The vision for the new Dharavi is to develop it according to international standards, with the expertise of globally renowned planners and architects. The comprehensive plan encompasses not only residential units but also community halls, recreational areas, public gardens, dispensaries, daycare centers, schools, and hospitals. Additionally, a multi-modal transport facility that brings all plans to converge at one rail and road location is being planned," the statement said.

Every eligible business in the redeveloped Dharavi, the DRPPL said, will benefit from a five-year reimbursement of the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to foster economic growth and support local businesses.

"Regrettably, the redevelopment project has encountered challenges, particularly from certain vested political interests who have interrupted the necessary survey work in various areas. While many local residents support the survey process, these disruptions by a few, driven by their own interests, have prevented many from moving into ready-to-occupy homes, causing them to endure unnecessary hardship," it said.

"DRPPL believes that the redevelopment of Dharavi should not be politicized but viewed as a collective effort for the common good of Mumbai and the country. The project represents a significant step towards a brighter future for Dharavi, Nav Dharavi, and its residents, aiming to transform the areas into a modern and thriving urban space," the DRPPL said.

The company said it is committed to engaging with the community, addressing concerns and ensuring transparency at every level in its quest to create a Dharavi and Nav Dharavi that stand out as a model for urban redevelopment globally.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)