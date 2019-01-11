Want Capital Punishment For Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Son Of Killed Journalist

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been convicted in Ram Chander Chhatrapati journalist murder case.

The son of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chandra Chhatrapati, who was murdered by aides of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2002, today demanded capital punishment for the self-styled godman.

After a special CBI court convicted Ram Rahim and three others in the murder case of the journalist, his son Anshul Chhatrapati said: "Such a man is not fit to live in our society. We demand that he should be given capital punishment."

"We were hoping for the past 16-17 years that we would get justice. We have got justice today after suffering for so long," Mr Anshul said.

"We had to face a lot of difficulties and suffer a lot as he was very powerful. We thank the CBI team that investigated the case and supported us. This man should get the death sentence," he added.

The CBI court will announce the quantum of punishment on January 17.

Mr Chhatrapati was shot five times in October 2002 in Sirsa town after he wrote about shady activities inside the sect headquarters near Sirsa in his vernacular local newspaper 'Poora Sach'.

Mr Chhatrapati also published an anonymous letter, written by two female disciples of the sect chief, about their sexual exploitation and rape.

This had reportedly infuriated Ram Rahim who ordered his close aides to "silence" Mr Chhatrapati. The journalist died at a hospital in November 2002.