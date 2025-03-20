10,152 Indians Imprisoned In Foreign Jails. Highest In This Country

The Indian government has revealed that 25 Indian nationals have been sentenced to death in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but their executions have yet to be carried out. This information was disclosed by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha.



Mr Singh provided a detailed breakdown of Indian prisoners, including those on death row, in foreign countries. As of now, there are 10,152 Indian prisoners, including undertrials, in foreign jails. The government has emphasised its commitment to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign countries. The government attaches high priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign countries, including those in foreign jails, Mr Singh stated.

The data shared by Mr Singh shows that a significant number of Indian nationals have been awarded death sentences in various countries. These include 25 in the UAE, 11 in Saudi Arabia, six in Malaysia, three in Kuwait, and one each in Indonesia, Qatar, the US, and Yemen.

The Indian government has been providing assistance to Indian nationals who have been sentenced to death, including helping them explore legal remedies such as filing appeals and mercy petitions. "Indian Missions/Posts abroad provide all possible assistance to Indian nationals who have been sentenced, including with death sentences by the foreign courts," Mr Singh explained. "Indian Missions/Posts also provide consular access by visiting the jails and follows up their cases with Courts, Jails, Public Prosecutors and other concerned agencies."

In response to a query about Indian nationals who have been executed or given capital punishment in foreign countries over the past five years, Mr Singh revealed that such incidents have occurred in Malaysia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. In 2024, three Indians were executed in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, while one Indian was executed in Zimbabwe. In 2023, five Indians were executed in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and one Indian was executed in Malaysia.

Regarding the UAE, Mr Singh noted that while there is no official data available, informal information suggests that no Indians have been executed between 2020 and 2024. "No data available as the same is not shared by the UAE authorities. As per the informal information available with the Mission, no Indians have been executed from 2020 to 2024," Mr Singh stated.

