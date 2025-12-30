"Wall-To-Wall" Paving, Mist Sprayers: Inside Delhi's Plan To Curb Pollution

As Delhi continues to choke under "very poor" and "severe" air quality, the city government on Tuesday announced a dual action plan to tackle two major pollution sources: dust from broken roads and vehicular emissions. The plan focuses on fast-tracking 400 km of road reconstruction and expanding mist spray systems across pollution hotspots once GRAP restrictions are lifted.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that roadwork will begin the moment curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are withdrawn. "As soon as GRAP is lifted, construction on nearly 400 kilometres of roads across Delhi will start," she said.

Crumbling Roads In Focus

Officials noted that crumbling and ageing roads are a leading source of dust in the capital. Under the new plan, roads will be rebuilt "wall-to-wall"-paving the entire width to prevent loose edges from kicking up dust. Priority will be given to roads built over five years ago and those in the worst condition.

The government confirmed that funding for 300 km has already been released by the Centre, while the Delhi government will fund the remaining 100 km. Tenders are complete, and the Public Works Department (PWD) has been ordered to start work simultaneously across multiple locations.

Mist Spray Systems At Pollution Hotspots

Alongside road repairs, the city is expanding its use of mist spray systems. These devices release fine water droplets to suppress dust, a primary source of dangerous PM10 and PM2.5 particles.

Around 340 mist spray systems are currently operational in Delhi. Officials plan to install more on-road medians and electric poles, particularly in identified pollution hotspots. These systems are expected to run year-round, except during the monsoon.

"The system is efficient because it does not require additional road construction or heavy infrastructure," the Chief Minister added.

The announcement comes as pollution levels remain dangerously high. As of 7 pm on Tuesday, Delhi's overall AQI stood at 375, firmly in the "very poor" category, according to CPCB data. The highest AQI was recorded at 450, followed by Vivek Vihar (442) and Wazirpur (437). Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Patparganj and Jahangirpuri also reported AQI readings above 400.