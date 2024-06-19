'Waiting For My Box Of Sweets': Rahul Gandhi Thanks MK Stalin For Birthday Wish

MK Stalin wished a year of continued progress and success to Rahul Gandhi (File)

After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader replied by saying that he is waiting for his box of sweets.

Taking to his official X handle, Mr Gandhi replied to Mr Stalin's post and said, "Thank you for your wishes, my dear brother Thiru - MK Stalin. I'm waiting for my box of sweets today."

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wished a year of continued progress and success to Rahul Gandhi.

"Happy Birthday, dear brother @RahulGandhi! Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success," Mr Stalin posted on X.

Thank you for your wishes, my dear brother Thiru @mkstalin.



I'm waiting for my box of sweets today 😇 https://t.co/7T3TVfbDU2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday visited party headquarters in the national capital on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

Hoardings and banners wishing Rahul Gandhi on his birthday were put up around 10 Janpath (the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi) and party Headquarters in Delhi.

Born on June 19, 1970, Rahul Gandhi is a five-term Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

In 2004, Rahul Gandhi announced his entry into Indian politics. He contested his first election from Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh - the same seat his late father represented - where he won by an overwhelming margin of almost three lakh votes. On September 24, 2007, Rahul Gandhi was appointed General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

In September 2022, he embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY). This monumental padayatra of 4080 kilometres was undertaken on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari in the South and culminated on January 30, 2023, in Kashmir in the North.

In January 2024, Rahul Gandhi embarked upon the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) - a journey from Manipur in the northeast of India to Mumbai on the West coast that culminated on March 16, 2024. This 6,700 km long yatra focused on bringing comprehensive social, economic, and political justice to the people of India.

