'Wait Time 256 Minutes': Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta Caught In Delhi Airport Chaos, Shares Video

Delhi Airport's T3 terminal descended into chaos ahead of Independence Day, as heightened security measures sparked lengthy queues and widespread confusion. Several passengers shared pictures and videos on social media to vent their frustrations. Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta who was also caught in the chaos, revealed that wait times ballooned to a staggering 256 minutes.

In a post on X, she shared her experience of being stuck in a long security queue at the airport, adding that she only made it through in time for her flight with the help of airline staff. She also retweeted a video showing the overcrowded security check-in counter at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport, where passengers stood in long queues.

''I saw this myself. A harrowed (don't blame him) airline staff told me the average wait time at security was 256 minutes. 256 minutes. Was fortunate to make the flight because of the kindness of @airvistara staff but do hope it is addressed,'' she wrote on X.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''256 minutes! Gosh! With 15th August security and T1 closed .. a real nightmare.'' Another commented, ''What were the reasons for these monstrous delays and absolute nightmare travel conditions? Is it just mismanagement, lack of staff, or lack of counters, what is the issue? Is any studying and analyzing the passenger flow patterns to understand this?''

A third said, ''That's over 4 hours of just security check. For a 2-hour flight, you'd need to start 6 hours before to board it. Seems to be the new norm, since in Bangalore you have to provide for traffic congestion.''

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport responded to a passenger's complaint regarding the situation on X saying, ''Please be assured our on-ground officials are trying their best to minimize any inconvenience caused to the passengers, and working closely with CISF officials for a smooth travelling experience at Delhi Airport.”

It further said, ''Further, we would like to apprise you that security at the Delhi Airport has been stepped up ahead of Independence Day and subsequently, the security check procedure is taking more time. Any inconvenience caused to you is deeply regretted.''