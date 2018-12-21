Look Out Notice Against Former Air Force Chief In Chopper Scam Cancelled

SP Tyagi is the first IAF chief to be charged in a corruption or a criminal case (File)

A Delhi court on Friday directed the CBI to cancel look out circular (LOC) issued against former IAF chief and co-accused SP Tyagi in the VVIP chopper scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the probing agency to inform the concerned authorities regarding this.

The CBI on September 1, 2017, had filed a charge sheet in the case in which Mr Tyagi and British national Christian Michel were named among the accused.

Nine others were also named in the charge sheet in connection with a bribery case in the VVIP chopper deal.

Mr Tyagi, 73, is the first chief of the Indian Air Force to be charged in a corruption or a criminal case by the CBI and he has denied all charges against him.