VVIP Chopper Case LIVE Updates: Extradited Middleman To Be Produced In Court Today

Christian Michel, 54, arrived in India after his extradition, from a private flight from Dubai

The alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, Christian Michel, was extradited from Dubai and landed in New Delhi late Tuesday night and was taken to CBI headquarters. Michel was reportedly questioned at the headquarters at night. He will be produced in a court today morning. Michel's extradition came through after foreign minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to her United Arab Emirates or UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed in capital Abu Dhabi. India is investigating charges that Michel, a British national, organised bribes to push a Rs 3,600-crore contract for VVIP helicopters to be purchased by top Indian leaders.

Christian Michel, 54, arrived on a private flight from Dubai, his lawyer Rosemary Patrizi told NDTV. The CBI said Michel's extradition took place "under the guidance" of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The AgustaWestland case involves a deal to purchase 12 luxury helicopters for use by President, Prime Minister, former prime ministers and other VIPs. Michel was arrested in UAE last year on the basis of an Interpol notice and was out on bail.

Here are the LIVE updates on the extradition of Christian Michel in the AgustaWestland case: