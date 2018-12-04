VVIP Chopper Case Accused Christian Michel In India Tonight: 10 Points

AgustaWestland case: Christian Michel is the main accused in the VVIP chopper scandal.

New Delhi: Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, has been extradited by Dubai and is on his way to India, his lawyer said this evening. India is investigating charges that the British national organised bribes to push a 3,600-crore contract for VVIP helicopters to be purchased for top Indian leaders. Michel is expected to arrive later tonight in Delhi.