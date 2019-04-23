Voting Percentage Today: Phase 3 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout Details

Election 2019: The voting time for Phase 3 elections began at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

Voting for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Election is taking place today in 13 states and two union territories are voting to elect representatives on 117 seats. The states are Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura; the Union Territories are Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The voting time for Phase 3 elections began at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM. Among the prominent candidates for Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2019 are the presidents of the two main political parties, BJP chief Amit Shah making his Lok Sabha election debut from Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Congress president Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad in Kerala. The Lok Sabha election result will be declared on May 23. Check the LIVE Updates of the Phase 3 Lok Saha Polls 2019 here.

Phase 3 Voting For Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Voting percentage

In Karnataka, an estimated 36.7 per cent voter turnout was reported, where 14 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to the polls.

In Bengal, the voting percentage was maximum till 1 PM with 51 per cent voters turning up to vote.

Uttar Pradesh, which has 10 constituencies polling today, saw a voter percentage of 35.5 per cent till 1 PM.

Odisha saw around 34 per cent voting till 1 PM.

In Maharashtra, 35.7 per cent polling was recorded till 1 PM in 14 constituencies of the state.

Bihar saw voter turnout of 33.8 per cent till 1 PM.

Chhattisgarh saw a voting percentage of 43 per cent till 1 PM.

9.7 per cent voting was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag till 1 PM.

In Assam, the voting percentage has been recorded as 46.6 per cent.

38.8 per cent voting was recorded in Kerala till 1 PM on all 20 seats.

Till 1 PM, Goa saw a voter turnout of 45.1 per cent in its 2 Lok Sabha seats polling today.

Gujarat, where 26 seats are polling today, saw 39.3 voting percentage till 1 PM.

