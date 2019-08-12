Voice Of People Should Be Heard, Says Manmohan Singh On Article 370

Manmohan Singh said scrapping of Article 370 was not to the liking of many people. (File)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said the government's decision to scrap the provisions of Article 370 is not to the liking of many people in the country and voices of Jammu and Kashmir residents must be heard for the idea of India to prevail.

He also said India is passing through a "deep crisis" and it needs cooperation of like-minded people.

"Its outcome is not to the liking of many people of our country. It is important that the voice of all these people be heard. It is only by raising our voice that we can ensure that in the long run, the idea of India, which is very sacred to us, will prevail," Mr Singh said.

He made the remarks after paying homage to his cabinet colleague and former Congressman S Jaipal Reddy, who died in Hyderabad in July.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.