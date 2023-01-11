'Voice Of Global South' Meet To Focus On Ensuring Conducive Environment

Prime Minister's opening and closing remarks will be live-streamed. (File)

During the special virtual summit, 'The Voice of Global South' which is slated to take place on January 12-13, the Foreign Ministers' session will focus on priorities of the global south and ensuring a conducive environment.

The opening remarks of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be live-streamed during the summit, an official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs said.

On January 12, an inaugural leaders' session will take place and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opening and closing remarks will be live-streamed. The Finance Ministers' session will revolve around the theme of financing People-Centric Development.

The remarks of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be live-streamed.

"1000-1130 hrs - Inaugural Leaders' Session- Voice of Global South: For Human Centric Development. Prime Minister's opening and closing remarks will be live-streamed. At 1330-1530 hrs- Finance Ministers' Session- Financing People-Centric Development. Finance Minister's opening remarks will be live-streamed," the MEA release stated.

Furthermore, the Environment Ministers' Session will be based on balancing growth with Environment-Friendly Lifestyles (LiFE).

As many as 120 countries will participate in the summit. Ten to 20 countries will be part of one session and two lead sessions will be hosted by Prime Minister, foreign secretary ,Mr Kwatra said.

"We will be hosting a special virtual summit on 12 and 13 January 2023, that is next week. This summit will be called the Voice of Global South Summit under the theme Unity of Voice and Unity of purpose," Mr Kwatra said during a special briefing.

"It essentially envisages bringing together countries of the global south and sharing their perspective and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues," he added.

This initiative is inspired by PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. It is also underpinned by India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' Kwatra said

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)