Vladimir Putin Vows Stronger India-Russia Ties In Independence Day Wishes

Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day and expressed confidence that both the countries will further strengthen bilateral cooperation and constructive interaction on regional as well as international issues.

"Your country rightfully takes pride in great achievements in economic, scientific, technological, cultural and other spheres. India also enjoys high authority in the international arena," said Vladimir Putin, according to a statement issued by the Russian Embassy in Delhi.

Also extending his greeting to President Ram Nath Kovind, Vladimir Putin said the Russia-India relation is "dynamically developing" in the spirit of special and privileged strategic partnership.

"I am convinced that through joint efforts we will further strengthen fruitful bilateral cooperation across all areas as well as constructive interaction in addressing topical issues of regional and international agenda," he said.

It fully meets the interests of peoples of both the countries and goes in line with the task of ensuring stability and security in Asia and the entire world, Vladimir Putin said.

"With all my heart, I wish you good health and success, and to all your compatriots - well-being and prosperity," he stated.

