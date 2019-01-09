Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan Co-Star In Omar Abdullah's Tweet Dig At PM

"PM Narendra Modi" starring Vivek Oberoi is being directed by Omung Kumar

In the season of political biopics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been outdone by his predecessor Manmohan Singh, believes Omar Abdullah. At least when it comes to casting. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on twitter compared "PM Narendra Modi" and "The Accidental Prime Minister" and remarked that "life is unfair" for "poor Modi-ji". While Anupam Kher plays Manmohan Singh, Vivek Oberoi plays PM Modi in his biopic.

Tongue firmly in cheek, Omar Abdullah wondered whether someone like Salman Khan would be a better fit for PM Modi.

"Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata," he tweeted.

The first poster of "PM Narendra Modi" was unveiled on Monday by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the poster, Vivek Oberoi looks unrecognsiable as PM Modi, standing in his signature style.

The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi is being directed by Omung Kumar.

Anupam Kher-starrer "The Accidental Prime Minister", based on an account by Manmohan Singh's former advisor Sanjaya Baru, will release this Friday. Many in the Congress believe the film highlighting Manmohan Singh's tenure as prime minister of the Congress-led UPA government depicts the Gandhis - party president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi - in a negative way.

Both films have created a huge buzz as the campaign picks up for the national election due by May.