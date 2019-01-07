This Is How Vivek Oberoi Looks As PM Narendra Modi In His Biopic

The poster features Vivek Oberoi with prosthetics, make up and grey hair and beard wearing a kurta.

Updated: January 07, 2019 18:05 IST
Vivek Oberoi had announced yesterday when the poster would be released


New Delhi: 

The first look poster for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic was released today, days after it was announced that Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi would be essaying the role of PM Modi in the movie. The movie is titled "PM Narendra Modi".

The poster features Vivek Oberoi with prosthetics, make up and grey hair and beard wearing a kurta. The background has India's flag on the backdrop of sunrise. The top and bottom of the poster has the film's name, names of the filmmakers, production house and so on.

Vivek Oberoi had announced yesterday when the poster would be released. The actor shared the poster thrice with captions in various languages. The movie is going to be released in 23 languages across India.

The first poster of PM Narendra Modi was unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today in Mumbai. He shared pictures from the launch and said the "film is set to create history." He also showered praises on the prime minister calling him a "world leader" and "rajyogi".


The director of the movie is Omung Kumar, who had earlier made Mary Kom and Sarbjit. Bollywood trade analyst had on 4th January shared the news of Mr Oberoi playing the prime minister's role. Filming will start in mid-January, Mr Adarsh had announced. Details about the other actors in the film have not been revealed as of now.

Omung Kumar's previous movies Mary Kom and Sarbjit were also biopics.

The announcement of this movie comes amid much controversy surrounding the Anupam Kher-starrer "The Accidental Prime Minister".

