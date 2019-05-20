Vivek Oberoi Gets Women's Commission Notice For Aishwarya Rai Meme

Vivek Oberoi's meme targeted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and featured three pictures of her

Actor Vivek Oberoi shared a meme targeting actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Twitter which prompted the National Commission for Women to issue a notice against him. The Maharashtra Women Commission too will issue a notice to him soon, its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar announced on Twitter.

The meme targeted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and featured three pictures of her - one with actor Salman Khan, one with Vivek Oberoi and the last with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The pictures were captioned opinion polls, exit polls and results respectively.

"Haha! creative! No politics here...just life," Mr Oberoi captioned the photo.

The meme was a take on the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's past relationships.

Soon after he shared the meme, social media lashed out against the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film "PM Narendra Modi", a biopic on the prime minister.

The meme was termed "distasteful" and "crass" by various social media users including many from Bollywood. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal termed the tweet as "disgusting".

"It is hardly hilarious. It's crass, disgusting and reveals the sick mentality of its 'creator' Vivek Oberoi. Evident that the man lacks everything - political as well as life skills," she tweeted.

Supreme Court lawyer and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill slammed the actor:

Today Vivek Oberoi has proved beyond doubt that he indeed is truly a BJP poster boy by mindset & character - Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) May 20, 2019

Badminton player Jwala Gutta too didn't spare the actor:

Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing! - Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019

Nationalist Congress Party women's wing chief Chitra Wagh and others demanded stringent action against Vivek Oberoi for the meme.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.