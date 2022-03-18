'The Kashmir Files' Director Given 'Y' Security Amid Row Over Film

'The Kashmir Files' revolves around the killingof Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

The Central government today provided 'Y' category security cover to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri with CRPF cover pan India, government sources told news agency ANI. The feature film, which has received unprecedented government backing, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir valley during the height of militancy.

Riding on overwhelming government support and tax breaks from several states across the country, the controversial movie has become a runaway box office success. It has also come under bitter criticism as it's unprecedented for the government to put its weight behind a commercial movie. Moreover, the sensitive political nature of the film and charges of inaccuracy/deliberate misrepresentation of facts has led to accusations of the government indulging in propaganda.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

It revolves around the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.