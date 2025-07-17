Who Is 'Vivacious Varenya', 10-Year-Old Assam Girl On The Ranveer Show

A 10-year-old girl from Assam is making waves on social media with her fluent English, expressive videos, and remarkable confidence. Varenya Borbora, also known online as 'Vivacious Varenya', featured on The Ranveer Show, where her poise left the popular host impressed.

"You are by far the most confident kid I've ever met in my life," Ranveer Allahbadia told her during the interview. Asked how she built that confidence, the 10-year-old replied, "It comes from constant appreciation."

"The first time in school, my sister told me to sing a song. It's called Everything I Am. And then everyone loved it a lot. Their happiness made my confidence higher."

She went on to explain how the happiness of others, classmates, family friends, even strangers, played a key role in shaping her self-belief. "Their happiness and their appreciation made me feel like I was appreciated, and I was just so happy," she told Ranveer Allahbadia. "That's how I got my confidence to just get higher and higher and higher."

Who Is Varenya Borbora?

Varenya Borbora is a 10-year-old social media personality and content creator from Jorhat in Assam. Popularly known online as Vivacious Varenya, she is known for her expressive videos.

Her Instagram account with over 2 million followers is managed by her mother, Masumi Sharma Borbora.

Her YouTube channel, which features vlogs and educational videos, has over 16,500 subscribers and is handled by her father, Pranjal Borbora.

Her elder sister also helps her edit videos.

Varenya is known for her articulate command over English, which she developed on her own by watching English-language movies, cartoons, and reading books, reported She The People.

She began picking up vocabulary, accents, and sentence structures even before fully mastering her native language, Assamese. Her deep love for English has become a central theme of her online presence, where she often helps others learn and enjoy the language.

She first went viral with a short video in which she gently tapped a meditation bowl and asked, "Are you feeling a little anxious today?"

Varenya is also a singer. She frequently posts covers of popular English songs on YouTube.