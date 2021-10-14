On Camera, Teacher Kicks Student, Beats Him With Stick In Tamil Nadu

The teacher is also seen kicking the boy while he kneels on the floor.

A video of a government school teacher flogging and kicking a boy in front of his classmates has gone viral on social media. The teacher was arrested in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district today and charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The 28-second-long video shows disturbing visuals of the 56-year-old teacher Mr. Subramniam assaulting a young boy while holding him by his hair. He is also seen kicking the boy while he kneels on the floor. The student is seen pleading and crying.

The 17-year-old boy, a student of the Government Nandanar Boys Higher Secondary School at Chidambaram, had sustained injuries and was admitted to a government hospital. He has filed a police complaint and submitted video evidence.

Confirming the arrest, Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan told NDTV, "We have arrested the Physics teacher under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation is on". On what was the issue behind the teacher's excess, Mr. Ganesan added "It was a routine classroom activity over academics and the teacher had gone overboard as the student had not attended his classes."

The school had resumed in-person classes for students from classes 9 to 12 just last month after over a year of being shut down due to the pandemic.