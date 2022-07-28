Viral Video Shows Student Massaging Teacher's Hand In Classroom In UP

The teacher was suspended after the video went viral on social media.

A government teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi has been suspended after a video showing her receiving a massage from a student went viral on social media. The incident took place at Pokhari Primary School earlier this week. The video shows the teacher relaxing on a chair while a student standing beside her and massaging her hand during school hours. Other children are seen doing their own chores. The video was shot by someone present in the classroom and it soon appeared on social media where it went viral.

The teacher is seen drinking water from a bottle as the boy massages her left hand. While the massage is on, the teacher is also seen shouting at other children in the class.

School teacher is sitting comfortably and pressing her hands with the children of the class in Uttarpradesh Hardoi

Action initiated by concern authorities

Bringing shame to such noble profession 🙆#Hardoipic.twitter.com/yRRSUCs6lH — Nandini Idnani 🇮🇳🚩 (@nandiniidnani69) July 28, 2022

The teacher has been identified as Urmila Singh. She worked as an assistant teacher at the Pokhari Primary School, situated in Bawan Block.

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) VP Singh took note of the incident after the video went viral and asked the Block Education Officer to launch an investigation and take departmental action.

Mr Singh said that further action will be taken after he receives the report from the Block Education Officer.

Meanwhile, in Mathura, a teacher was seen walking into a flooded school by climbing over plastic chairs put in place by students.

Heavy rain on Wednesday led to a flood-like situation at the entrance of the school. The video shows the teacher climbing over the row of chairs to reach a dry spot to get off.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media after which the teacher was suspended.

