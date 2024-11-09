Viral Video Shows Sterilization In UP Labour Room, Strict Action Ordered

Further legal action underway, a minister said. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak ordered immediate action after a video showing women's sterilization procedures being conducted in the labour room at Sitapur's Hargoan Community Health Center went viral on social media.

Taking serious note of the incident, Pathak, also the health minister, instructed the chief medical officer (CMO) of Sitapur to investigate and implement disciplinary measures.

Following these instructions, the CMO removed the Community Health Center's superintendent, withholding one month's salary and demanding an explanation within three days.

"Additionally, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology had their salary withheld for a month, with a request for clarification on their involvement. Both a staff nurse and a ward attendant were transferred from the center, with a month's pay suspended and a request for explanation issued to each," Pathak said in a post on X in Hindi.

An FIR has also been filed against two trainee pharmacists involved with further legal action underway, the minister said.

The deputy chief minister instructed the CMO to submit a detailed report within four days.

He assured that strict departmental action would follow upon receiving the report, stating that all responsible would be held accountable as the incident reflects a serious violation of the respect and dignity owed to women.

"For us, motherhood is sacred and no guilty party in this unforgivable and unfortunate incident will be spared," he said.

