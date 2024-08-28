Video: Rajasthan Cops Find Kidnapped Man, Dramatic Rescue Goes Viral

Anuj (left) was kidnapped by a software engineer.

Jaipur police's dramatic rescue of a kidnapped man has gone viral on social media, with the video showing cops waking him up. Being held hostage in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, Anuj was in for a pleasant surprise as a team from Jaipur police burst into the room and said, "Anuj, get up son... This is Jaipur police". Five people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping Anuj.

Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph detailed the case, revealing that on August 18, Anuj had gone to Nahargarh Fort with a friend. Mistaking Anuj for a wealthy individual due to his attire, the men forcibly abducted him by binding his hands and feet and gagging him. They then threw Anuj's friend, Sony, out of the vehicle and assaulted him. When Anuj did not return home, his family reported the incident to the police.

The police responded promptly, deploying a drone to search Nahargarh Fort based on information provided by Sony. Initial investigations suggested the possibility of kidnapping due to a dispute, prompting several police teams to be engaged in the operation. During this period, the kidnappers contacted Anuj's family and demanded a ransom of 2 million rupees. Unable to immediately provide the sum, the family requested additional time to arrange the funds.

The police traced the kidnappers' phone number and began their search, but the accused continuously changed locations to evade capture. Eventually, they instructed the family to deliver the ransom at the last compartment of the Kalka-Shimla Express train. The police, having set up teams along the train route, intercepted the suspects as they threw the ransom bag near the Dharmpur railway station.

Following the arrest of one suspect, further interrogation led to the capture of the remaining accused. According to the police, Virender Singh, a software engineer, was the mastermind behind the kidnapping, orchestrating the scheme with his accomplices to quickly earn money. Authorities are still searching for one additional fugitive involved in the case.