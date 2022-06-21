After Leopard Hit By Car On Highway, Internet Makes An Appeal To Minister

The video has garnered thousands of views and comments.

A horrifying incident was captured on camera as a leopard, after being hit by a vehicle, got stuck under the bonnet of a car.

The location where the incident took place is still not known. However, videos of the instance are making rounds on social media. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon also shared a clip, which showed the leopard fleeing the scene after being hit by a car on a highway.

“Prayers for this beautiful leopard… hope he survives, even though he's badly wounded, he escapes into the jungle,” Ms Tandon wrote in the caption, adding, “I hope our politicians wake to the fact that linear development can happen hand in hand with well thought of conservation methods.”

Prayers for this beautiful leopard… hope he survives,even though he's badly wounded , he escapes into the jungle . @WildLense_India I hope our politicians wake to the fact that linear development can happen hand in hand with well thought of conservation methods. pic.twitter.com/KbdhgRoaZS — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 20, 2022

In another clip, shared by a wildlife activist, the leopard is seen stuck under the bonnet of the vehicle. As the driver pulled the car back to save the wild beast, the leopard is seen being dragged by the vehicle for a second, before attacking it back to express its anger. Moments later, the wounded leopard is then seen fleeing the scene.

This is what we are doing to our wildlife. It's a simple case of bad planning. More importantly we are building unsafe roads for citizens. @OfficeOfNG@MORTHIndia@MORTHRoadSafety@nitin_gadkari@RoadkillsIndia

Warning: Gruesome video...source social media#roadkillspic.twitter.com/dwls5tdzp8 — Milind Pariwakam ???????? (@MilindPariwakam) June 20, 2022

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has garnered thousands of views. While one user wrote, “Could not watch the whole thing. I have no words. This is criminal,” another added, “Beautiful leopard hope no injury caused.” A third user noted, “What we see is just tip of the iceberg. Animals get killed due to badly planned linear infrastructure day in and day out across the country.”

Meanwhile, in the past, leopard deaths have been reported from across the nation after allegedly being hit by vehicles. Last year, a two-year-old leopard was found dead on Pali-Surajkund road near Gurugram with autopsy reports suggesting it may have been hit by a vehicle. In 2019, a one and half-year-old female leopard was reportedly also killed by a truck on NH-48 in Manesar.

Wildlife activists have been demanding wildlife-friendly measures, such as the construction of underpasses on highways.