Viral Video: Girl Shouts 'Love You, Daddy' As He Graduates, Wins Internet

A girl could not contain her pride as her father walked onto the stage during his graduation ceremony in Scotland. A video capturing not only her excited cheers but also her father's wholesome reaction has stolen hearts on the Internet.

In the Instagram reel shared by Aashish Nalawade, which has already got 1.2 million likes, his daughter Shivaee's encouraging words can be heard echoing through the silent ceremony space.

"Congratulations, daddy!" she shouts. Then follows it up with "I love you, daddy", as the room exclaims at the adorable moment.

Captioning the video, Mr Nalawade writes, "My graduation ceremony wouldn't have got any better without my little princess ... My heart melted along with all the others present. Rather than the graduation award, I felt "Being a father to my daughter " is the biggest accomplishment and achievement for me."

She is the world's best daughter, he said, adding that the heart-melting moment "would stay alive in my heart forever".

A user commented, "This is so beautiful, video on repeat." Another said that the video made their day.