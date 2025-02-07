Viral Video: Foreigners Accuse Goa Nightclub Of Racism Against Indians, Internet Reacts

A viral video posted by two men from Scotland has triggered a heated discussion online after they accused a Goa nightclub of racially discriminating against Indian locals. Taking to Instagram, Robin Alderslowe and Ryan Williams, shared the video showing snippets of foreigners being allowed inside the club, while locals were left standing outside in the queue. "Racist Nightclub in Goa," wrote Mr Alderslowe, a Scottish bagpiper and filmmaker, in his post. He also tagged his friend Ryan Williams, who according to his Instagram bio has a Scottish-Korean background.

The video shows the pair walking straight into the nightclub, bypassing a queue of Indian locals waiting for entry. Mr Williams mentions that they were given entry for free because they're foreigners, but the locals had to wait outside in a queue. As the video continues, Mr Willams shows snippets of Indian locals standing outside the nightclub. He also shows Mr Alderslowe, dressed in a traditional Scottish outfit, playing the bagpipe inside the club.

Watch the video below:

The video, shared a few days back, quickly garnered attention, sparking a wave of reactions. While some users condemned the nightclub's alleged discriminatory practices, others attempted to offer explanations for what they believed caused the incident.

"Is there any where in the world where people discriminate against their own country men. Or is it only India," wrote one user. "Asians love treating foreigners better than locals," said another.

"As a Goan I can say that we treat foreigners differently is purely based on behaviour. Indian feel entitled when they spend a little extra money. Think they can do whatever they want," wrote one user.

"It's really sad that this problem isn't just limited to India, but happens in other places too. A few bad apples are giving the many, respectful Indians a bad name," said another.

One user commented, "As an Indian, most Indian men lack civic sense and consent ( a very few are decent ) even if they go to other counties. So some good ones got to stay out with most misbehaving ones."

"Goa was very good for foreigners back then. Indian local tourists have no manners sometimes. They litter on beaches, poop on beaches as well, plus they commit everyday crimes in Goa, mostly drunk driving," expressed another.