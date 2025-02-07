"Perfect Example Of...": Internet Puzzled As Zomato Rebrands Itself To Eternal Ltd

In a surprising move, food and grocery delivery platform Zomato has announced that it is changing the name of its parent company 'Zomato Limited' to 'Eternal Limited'. On Thursday, the company unveiled a new logo and stated that Eternal would comprise its four major businesses - food delivery vertical Zomato, quick-commerce unit Blinkit, live events business District and kitchen supplies unit Hyperpure. "This isn't just a name change; it is a mission statement. A reminder etched into our identity that we will endure - not because we are here, but because we need to get there," Mr Goyal said in a letter to shareholders.

The news of the rebrand quickly went viral on social media, surprising many foodies who overwhelmingly rely on the platform to satisfy their cravings. While some users welcomed the move, others questioned the need for the name change and pointed out that the rebrand sounded familiar to those undertaken by Facebook (Meta) and Google (Alphabet).

"that is definitely bold, and ambitious and wish you all the best ! this is really awesome," wrote one user. "Amazing! That's a great name for the holding company. Eternal is such a beautiful name, and it signifies your ethos," expressed another.

"Congrats on the new brand name! A fresh identity brings new energy, opportunities, and a bold step into the future. Wishing success and great milestones ahead!" commented a third user.

However, one user said, "Perfect example of fixing something that's perfectly fine and probably end up breaking it."

"to be honest, it doesn't suit.. when you name any company if it means anything then it should be definitely be helpful to the product, zomato doesn't have any meaning that's why it suits to your product (food delivery app but eternal does have meaning and not related to anything)" expressed another.

"Twitter > X, Facebook > Meta, Zomato > Eternal. Only creates complications for us to keep saying. Please founders, nobody cares that much about the name. let it be what it was, unless you have been convicted of fraud and want to start afresh," said one user.

"Zomato is now 'Eternally' etched in our minds, and they have decided to rebrand themselves as Eternal. They would surely go beyond food deliveries, maybe entering into groceries and subscription-based deliveries. Idk what runs in the mind of DG, but this is a bold step," shared another.

Notably, Mr Goyal has clarified that the Zomato app will not be renamed. "We would like to rename Zomato Ltd., the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," he said in the letter.

"Eternal is a powerful name, and to be honest, it scares me to my core. It is a tall order to live up to. Because 'Eternal' carries both a promise and a paradox. True permanence isn't built on bold claims of invincibility or the swagger of success. It is forged in the quiet understanding that our immortality stems from our mortality - because the day we think we will last forever simply because we declare it, we begin our end," he added.

