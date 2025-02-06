Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Zomato To Rebrand As 'Eternal', Unveils New Logo

Eternal would comprise its four major businesses - food delivery vertical Zomato, quick-commerce unit Blinkit, live events business District and kitchen supplies unit Hyperpure, the company said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Zomato To Rebrand As 'Eternal', Unveils New Logo
Bengaluru:

Indian food and grocery delivery platform Zomato said on Thursday it will rename the company to "Eternal" and unveiled a new logo, a move that comes more than two years after it began using the new name internally.

Eternal would comprise its four major businesses - food delivery vertical Zomato, quick-commerce unit Blinkit, live events business District and kitchen supplies unit Hyperpure, the company said.

"We thought of publicly renaming the company when something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future," Founder Deepinder Goyal said in a letter to shareholders.

"Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are here," Goyal said.

The move marks a shift for the company, from when investors were skeptical about Zomato's acquisition of Blinkit in mid-2022, to quick commerce-led growth drawing increasing investor interest.

Blinkit as well as early bird Swiggy's Instamart have driven a shift in the way Indians shop, and forced retailers such as Reliance Industries' JioMart as well as Amazon and Walmart's Indian business to launch their own quick-commerce services.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Zomato, Zomato News, Zomato New Name
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.