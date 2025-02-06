Zomato To Rebrand As 'Eternal', Unveils New Logo

Indian food and grocery delivery platform Zomato said on Thursday it will rename the company to "Eternal" and unveiled a new logo, a move that comes more than two years after it began using the new name internally.

Eternal would comprise its four major businesses - food delivery vertical Zomato, quick-commerce unit Blinkit, live events business District and kitchen supplies unit Hyperpure, the company said.

"We thought of publicly renaming the company when something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future," Founder Deepinder Goyal said in a letter to shareholders.

"Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are here," Goyal said.

The move marks a shift for the company, from when investors were skeptical about Zomato's acquisition of Blinkit in mid-2022, to quick commerce-led growth drawing increasing investor interest.

Blinkit as well as early bird Swiggy's Instamart have driven a shift in the way Indians shop, and forced retailers such as Reliance Industries' JioMart as well as Amazon and Walmart's Indian business to launch their own quick-commerce services.

