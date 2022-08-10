Viral Video: Bouncers Drag, Assault Guests Outside Gurugram Nightclub

Bouncers assaulting some people outside a club in Gurugram on August 7 night.

A case of assault and molestation was registered after security guards or 'bouncers' beat up a group of men and women outside a nightclub in Gurugram. Video clips of the incident from Sunday night have gone viral.

The visuals show men being dragged and punched by the bouncers, who also push the women trying to shield the men. A woman recording the video cries out, "There's blood. Stop now, please," but the bouncers continue with the slapping and punching. Another clip shows at least one bouncer using a stick for the assault. The men and women try to hit back but are outnumbered.

It happened late night on August 7 in Udyog Vihar area of the city. Police have registered the first-information report (FIR) against the club staff, including the bouncers.

In the FIR, one of the assaulted men — an IT company employee — has alleged that when they were entering the club, a bouncer touched one of the women in their group inappropriately, to which they objected. The manager then came out and told the bouncers, "Beat them and make them run away," it's alleged.

The group later got treatment at a nearby private hospital.

No arrests have so far been made as the club -- Casa Danza -- is closed and the staff haven't been traced.

There are also allegations that the bouncers took away a watch and "around Rs 10,000" from one of the men.

No statement has yet been made by the club or any of its staff.