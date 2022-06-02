Viral Photo Shows 'Flawless' Alaknanda River In Uttarakhand, Internet Says 'Heaven On Earth'

Many Twitter users called the photo "beautiful capture".

A beautiful photo of a river in Uttarakhand is going viral on social media. The photo shows a narrow expanse of Alankanda converging with Bhagirathi in Devprayag.

The shot, perhaps taken by a drone, was shared by central government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav handle on Koo and other social media platforms along with the hashtag 'Pic of the day'.

“Like a river flows...This 'flawless' image of the Alaknanda river from the point where it flows into Bhagirathi in Devprayag is giving us major #TravelGoals. How about you?” Amrit Mahotsav said on Koo.

The same photo has been shared by many other users on Twitter where it was retweeted by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Many Twitter users called the photo “beautiful capture”.

“Sir Recently Been to This place Heaven On Earth Remind Of spiritual Inner Body Peace,” one user commented on Twitter.

Some users shared their own photos and videos of the Alaknanda river.

Last month, Erik Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat, shared a picture of an aerial shot of one of the scenic roads in India, which he said is the "world's most beautiful cycling route". The photo was that of a beachside road from Udipi district of Karnataka.

It received over 89,000 likes and over 7,866 retweets with many users leaving heartfelt comments.

Some of them wanted to know more about the location and expressed an interest in visiting it. Others simply admired the natural beauty of the place.

Though Mr Solheim didn't mention the name of the place where this road is located, Twitter users were quick to point out that it's the Maravanthe Seashore, located near National Freeway 66 in Karnataka's Udupi district.