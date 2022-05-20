Photo Of 'Worlds Most Beautiful Cycling Route' Leaves Indians Thrilled

An aerial shot of one of the scenic roads in India.

Erik Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat, recently shared a picture of an aerial shot of one of the scenic roads in India, which he said is the "world's most beautiful cycling route". The photo was that of a beachside road from Udipi district of Karnataka.

World's Most Beautiful Cycling Route ????‍♀️ ?

Udupi, Karnataka, India ????????. pic.twitter.com/BNU5fVdMlA — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 17, 2022

“World's Most Beautiful Cycling Route, Udupi, Karnataka, India,” Mr Solheim's tweet posted on Tuesday said.

It received over 89,000 likes and over 7,866 retweets with many users leaving heartfelt comments.

“Wow. Absolute scenic beauty,” a user wrote.

Some of them wanted to know more about the location and expressed an interest in visiting it. Others simply admired the natural beauty of the place.

Though Mr Solheim didn't mention the name of the place where this road is located, Twitter users were quick to point out that it's the Maravanthe Seashore, located near National Freeway 66 in Karnataka's Udupi district.

“I wanna go this place and ride, how far from Bangalore,” a second user commented.

“Omg! Being an Indian I can't see it before. Amazing...,” a third user commented.

The picture shared by Mr Solheim was originally taken by photographer Dhenesh Annamalai, who had shared it on his Instagram account @aerial_holic.

“Maravanthe Beach so unique is the fact that it is surrounded by two beautiful water bodies, namely the Arabian Sea on the western side, while the placid and amazing Sauparnika River on the eastern side,” He had said in the March 9 post.

Karnataka is a state in the south-western region of India. It is beautiful place full of nature all around. There are many popular beaches in the southern state.