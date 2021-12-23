Viral Hate Speech Videos From Haridwar Meet Spark Outrage, No Case Yet

The three-day Dharma Sansad that closed on Monday.

Videos of a "Dharma Sansad" or religious assembly in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, in which speakers preach violence against Muslims and pledge to fight for a Hindu nation, have triggered outrage and condemnation, with former military chiefs, activists and others demanding action.

Trinamool Congress leader and RTI activist Saket Gokhale has filed a complaint against the organisers and speakers at the three-day Dharma Sansad that closed on Monday.

I've filed a complaint with SHO, Jwalapur PS in Haridwar against the #HaridwarHateAssembly conducted from 17th-20th December at Ved Niketan Dham.



Failing the registration of an FIR against the organizers & speakers in 24 hrs, a plaint shall be made to the Judicial Magistrate. https://t.co/hnUdNiurvepic.twitter.com/Xgv6FCu3ZM — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 23, 2021

Three days after the event ended, no action has been taken on the hate speeches and the speakers are unrepentant, many of them flaunting their links with the ruling BJP.

When pressed, the police said there was no FIR because no complaint had been filed so far. "The police are monitoring the situation," said Haridwar Superintendent of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh.

The event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a religious leader who had been accused in the past of inciting violence with his hate speeches. According to Saket Gokhale's complaint, others associated with the gathering are Hindu Raksha Sena's Prabodhanand Giri, BJP women's wing leader Udita Tyagi and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, who is out on bail in hate speech case.

Prabodhanand Giri is heard saying in one video: "Hindus should pick up weapons."

Speaking to NDTV, he remained defiant. "I am not ashamed of what I have said. I am not afraid of police. I stand by my statement."

The seer has often been photographed with BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In one photo, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami is seen touching his feet.

One of the videos from the controversial event shows Pooja Shakun Pandey, aka "Sadhvi Annapurna", giving a call to arms and urging violence against Muslims.

Speaking to NDTV, she doubled down on her comments and said: "The Constitution of India is wrong. Indians should pray to Nathuram Godse (Mahatma Gandhi's assassin). I am not afraid of the police."

A virulent pledge to fight for a "Hindu-only nation" by Hindu Yuva Vahini has provoked a response from tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

"What is going on?!?" - Martina Navratilova's tweeted in the afternoon.

In one of the videos, the speaker, Swami Dharam Das Maharaj, talks about "becoming Nathuram Godse" and shooting Manmohan Singh (former Prime Minister) in parliament.

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the clips.

"WHY IS THIS NOT BEING STOPPED? With our Jawans facing enemies on two fronts, do we want a communal blood-bath, domestic turmoil and international disgrace? Is it difficult to understand that anything which damages national cohesion and unity endangers India's national security," former Navy Chief Arun Prakash tweeted.

Former Army Chief General VP Malik replied: "Agreed. Such speeches disturb public harmony and affect national security. Action required by Civil Administration."

Actor Swara Bhaskar also flagged the Haridwar videos in her tweet.

According to various reports, many of the speakers at the conclave are repeat offenders.

Pooja Shakun, for example, made headlines in 2019 when she fired a shot at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi, raised slogans praising Nathuram Godse and set fire to the effigy.