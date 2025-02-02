Viral Dashcam Video From Bengaluru Shows Man Staging Car Accident

A shocking dashcam video has surfaced from Bengaluru's Whitefield area, exposing a man's brazen attempt to stage a fake accident. The footage shows the man deliberately stepping into the path of a moving vehicle and feigning injury, in an apparent bid to deceive the driver and potentially extort compensation. Shortly after, two motorcyclists arrive, seemingly attempting to pose as witnesses to the fabricated incident. However, the dashcam captures the entire incident, revealing the man's deceitful actions.

"The police must take strict action against such individuals, and every car owner should have a dashcam. Location - Whitefield, Bengaluru," the video posted on the Instagram account safecars_india read.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern in Bengaluru, where staged accidents are becoming a growing menace. Social media users have demanded strict action against those involved, highlighting the need for increased awareness and vigilance to combat these scams. Some users also emphasised the importance of installing dashcams in vehicles to protect against fraudulent claims and staged accidents. Many users hared their personal experiences, revealing that they had installed dashcams specifically to avoid falling victim to similar scams.

One user commented, "Call the police they need to be punished severely!"

Another wrote, "The scams are getting bloodier by the day. Without a dashcam, one is toast. Driving at night especially."

A third said, "This is why Bengaluru is heading in the wrong direction. Even local police and auto-rickshaw drivers are involved in these scams. It's a sad reality."

In a similar incident last year, a woman was caught on the dashcam of a car faking an accident by falling in front of a moving car on one of the city roads of Bengaluru. The video showed how, after spotting her, the driver slowed down, but she fell onto the car and thereafter tried to attack him. She behaved erratically before leaving the scene.