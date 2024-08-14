Tech Professional Goes Missing In Bengaluru, Wife Pleads For Help On Social Media

Vipin Gupta has been missing since August 4.

A woman in Bengaluru has taken to social media to launch a desperate search for her missing husband, Vipin Gupta, who vanished under mysterious circumstances earlier this month. In a series of posts, Sreeparna Dutta pleaded for help, stating that her husband, a tech professional originally from Lucknow, has been missing since August 4. "He had no addictions and was financially stable," she said adding that there were no apparent reasons for his sudden disappearance. Despite filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the police, Ms Dutta claimed that the local police have made little progress in locating him.

According to Ms Dutta, her husband disappeared from the Tatanagar area of Kodigehalli at around 12:42 pm. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket and dark grey track pants, riding his green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. She noted that he did not carry any bags when he left. Ms Dutta also alleged that within hours of his departure, Rs 1.8 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account, and his phone was switched off.

"Please help, I am one of the resident of this city and I have 2 small daughters. Your support is requested for an efficient , strong search as police is not putting efforts. I do not have any money as during the disappearance 1.8 lakh was withdrawn. Please help at the earliest," the woman wrote on X.

Looking forward to hearing about the updates and understanding the progress. Moto is to bring home back safe my Husband. My humble request is not to speak or publish or consider any fabrications or assumptions in the course of investigation. As a citizen and a woman I demand at… — Sreeparna Dutta (@SreeparnaD79278) August 13, 2024

Further, the woman claimed that initially, the police did not register her complaint, and the investigation faced delays. The FIR was finally registered on August 6, two days after her husband went missing. "Every day I am trying to follow up. Until August 8, my file saw no action, except for the CD-R location of my husband," she said.

The wife then reached out to senior police officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), to escalate the matter. However, her encounter with the DCP at Amrutahalli police station on August 9 was far from reassuring. Ms Dutta claimed that the DCP shouted at her when she voiced her concerns.

Following her plea on social media, police have now stated that they are investigating the case. Officials have said that they are reviewing CCTV footage in an attempt to trace Vipin Gupta's movements.

"The missing case you filed is being investigated on priority and the tracking of your husband is in progress. If you have any information and want any information about the progress of the investigation, please contact IO," the official X account of DCP North East wrote.