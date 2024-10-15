VIP Life Of Karnataka's Kalaburagi Jail Inmates Exposed, Police Case Filed

Inmates of Karnataka's Kalaburgi jail are getting VIP treatment, indicate videos which are being widely circulated on social media. Photos and videos, not independently verified by NDTV, show them having easy access to smart phones and marijuana.

In one video, a prisoner is seen making a video call to friends using his smart phone. Other prisoners are seen posing for selfies while smoking marijuana.

Malini Krishnamurthy, Director General of Police in charge of the state's prisons, assured that the matter will be investigated.

Such incidents coming to light frequently, the authorities have ordered a preliminary inquiry, she said.

"There is already an FIR registered. We will investigate if there is any role involving the police officers as well. We will take action accordingly.... We are working towards putting an end to this," she added.

Actor Darshan, accused in a murder case, was recently caught enjoying VIP treatment at Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru.

Darshan's Personal Assistant Nagaraj was moved to Kalaburagi Jail when he was shifted to Ballari. Taking note of this, the DGP Prisons of Karnataka paid a visit to Kalaburagi to take stock of the situation.

The matter has surfaced amid the headlines over the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, allegedly by the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi currently being in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, questions have been raised about how he can orchestrate such a massive crime from behind the bars.