Vinayaka Chaturthi March 2021: Date, Muhurat And Ganapati Puja Vidhi

Vinayak Chaturthi is on March 17.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is observed on the 'Chaturthi Tithi' of 'Shukla Paksha' (fourth day of the Full Moon cycle) of every month. Vinayaka Chaturthi is on March 17. As the name indicates, Vinayaka Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe Vinayaka Chaturthi vrat to seek the blessings of Ganesha. People believe that offering prayers to Ganesha, also called 'Vighnaharta', keeps obstacles and troubles away.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja Muhurat or time

Vinayaka Chaturthi is on March 17, Wednesday (Phalguna, Shukla Chaturthi)

Chaturthi tithi starts at 8:58 PM on March 16 and ends on 11:28 PM on March 17

Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

Devotees of Lord Ganesha usually wake up early in the morning and take a bath and get ready for the rituals. On Vinayaka Chaturthi, usually a day-long vrat is kept. People may not fast but they usually have fruits and milk-based items during the day, after the puja in the afternoon. Devotees prepare and offer 'Naivedhya' to Lord Ganesha. This usually includes sweets like ladoos, kheer and some also prepare modaks, the favourite of Lord Ganesha.

An oil lamp or candle is lit during the puja muhurat and devotees meditate and chant mantras. Kumkum, chandan (sandlewood) and 21 strands of Durva grass are offered while chanting the Ganapati mantras.

On Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganpati mantras to chant