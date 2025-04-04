Bengaluru Man Dies By Suicide, Blames Congress For Death In Suicide Note

A 35-year-old man was found dead by suicide in his office in Bengaluru's Nagawara area on Friday. In a letter, he alleged that a politically motivated FIR, orchestrated by a local Congress leader, forced him to die by suicide. The man, identified as BJP functionary Vinay Somaiah, accused Congress functionary Tenneera Maheena, MLA AS Ponnanna, and others of harassment and false implication in a case.

Vinay, a native of Somwarpet in Karnataka's Kodagu district, was an administrator of the WhatsApp group "Kodagina Samasyegalu," where a controversial post against Congress MLA and legal advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AS Ponnanna, had been shared. The post contained an edited image of Mr Ponnanna in traditional Kodava attire alongside a toilet, accompanied by derogatory text.

Following this, an FIR was registered against the person who posted the image and the admins of the group, including Vinay, who was named Accused No. 3. He was arrested and later released on bail. Despite securing a court stay on the case, Vinay alleged continued harassment from the police and political figures.

"For the past two months, I have not been in control of my mind. One person posted a WhatsApp message in the 'Kodagu Problems and Suggestions' WhatsApp group. I, who was made an admin just five days before, was held responsible for it. A politically motivated FIR was filed against me, and I was labeled a miscreant in society. Tenneera Maheena, who played with my life out of political hatred, is directly responsible for my death," Vinay wrote in his suicide letter.

Vinay feared that authorities intended to label him a "rowdy-sheeter" and called on BJP leaders to support his family financially. He urged authorities to stop politically motivated FIRs, stating that his death should serve as a lesson.

"Tenneera Maheena is the root cause of all this. Politically motivated individuals are sharing his article on social media and defaming us, even after the High Court granted bail and a stay on the FIR. How fair is it to keep calling us criminals even after that? I've heard from some sources that there's even a plan to open a rowdy sheet on me," his letter read.

The letter ended with Vinay asking for forgiveness and urged the Karnataka BJP unit to help his mother, wife and daughter "socially and financially".

"Some might wonder why this is happening after so many days since the incident. I was waiting to go home and see everyone one last time. I am bidding farewell with the sweet memories I have with my family," he wrote in the letter.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has promised a DCP-level probe into the matter. Further investigations into the case are underway.