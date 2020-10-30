Village Chief's Husband In UP's Amethi Burnt Alive, 3 Arrested: Police

Search is on to find two more accused in the case, the police said. (Representational)

A village chief's husband in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly burnt alive and died on his way to the hospital, with his family claiming that he was killed over electoral rivalry, the police said.

The man's family filed a complaint against five people, of which three have been arrested.

Arjun Kori, 45, husband of Bhadoiya village head Chhotka Devi, was found with serious burns on Thursday night. He died while being taken to a Lucknow hospital for treatment this morning, the police said.

His son Surendra Kumar said Arjun Kori had gone to a market to purchase vegetables on Thursday evening but did not return home.

Later, he was found with serious burn injuries at a property belonging to one Krishna Kumar Tiwari.

Surendra Kumar said his father had a strong base in the area, which had perturbed his opponents. He has been killed over electoral rivalry, Mr Kumar alleged.

The man's son claimed that his father had taken names of four people, who stuffed a piece of cloth into his mouth and set him on fire after beating him up.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said the incident was reported on Thursday night and Arjun Kori was admitted to a hospital in Amethi.

He died while he was being taken to a Lucknow hospital on Friday morning, he said.

On the complaint of the family, a case was registered. Three of the accused, including Krishna Kumar Tiwari, have been arrested while search is on to find the remaining two, District Magistrate Arun Kumar and official Dinesh Singh said.

Necessary financial help is being extended to the family, they said.

The police said there are reports that a minor is also among the five named by the family and investigations are on in this connection.