Vijay Mallya Spent Loan For Kingfisher On Motor Racing, UK Court Told The prosecution said Vijay Mallya had deliberately avoided re-paying the Rs 9,000-crore loan and diverted the money - borrowed to rejuvenate his ailing Kingfisher Airlines - towards motor racing and the welfare of his children through a trust

Share EMAIL PRINT Vijay Mallya, whose extradition trial opened today, appeared in court with four boxes of evidence. London: A British court was told today that tycoon Vijay Mallya has a case of fraud to answer in India and he should be sent back to stand trial. In the next eight hearings, which will end on December 14, the court will be asked to decide whether to extradite the 61-year-old tycoon.



The prosecution said Mr Mallya had deliberately avoided re-paying the Rs 9,000-crore loan and diverted the money - borrowed to rejuvenate his ailing Kingfisher Airlines - towards motor racing and the welfare of his children through a trust. The Crown Prosecution Service, which is arguing on behalf of the Indian government, also told the court that he had misrepresented his assets.



Mr Mallya's fondness for expensive cars is well-known. The tycoon, who left for UK after the banks got together aiming to recover the loans, has bought a house in north London's Tewin village, from Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton. The locals there say he also has a fleet of expensive cars. He was India's representative to the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile's (FIA) World Motor Sports Council (WMSC) and was asked to step down this July following instructions from the sports ministry.



The boss of now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, who has pleaded not guilty, had



Mallya's barrister, Clare Montgomery, told the judge that she had hoped to set out the defence's opening arguments on the first day as well. But the prosecution said it would "not be rushed" and would give a complete chronology of events.



"The focus of our case will be on his (Mr Mallya's) conduct and how he misled the bank and misused the proceeds," said barrister Mark Summers of the Crown Prosecution Service.



Before the trial started, Mr Mallya insisted that he was not indulged in any wrong-doing. "I have said repeatedly that the charges are false, fabricated and baseless. I have nothing to say, submissions in court will be self-evident," he told reporters.



The beginning of the trial, though, had been delayed by a fire alarm due to which the courtroom had to be evacuated.



