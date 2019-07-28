Vijay Mallya Goes To Top Court Seeking Stay On Seizure Of Properties

Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya is also facing extradition trial in UK.

Fugitive liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Saturday approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives.

In the petition, Vijay Mallya has said that no other properties other than that of Kingfisher Airlines, facing cases of alleged irregularities, should be seized

On July 11, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant stay on proceedings before a special court on confiscation of Vijay Mallya's properties.

The division bench of the court had dismissed an application filed by Vijay Mallya last month, seeking a stay on the proceedings before the special court hearing cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On January 5 this year, the special court here declared Vijay Mallya a fugitive economic offender. The court then started proceedings for confiscation of his properties.

Vijay Mallya, who is currently in the UK, has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. He is also facing an extradition trial in UK.

