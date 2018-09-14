Vijay Mallya Case Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi As Congress, BJP Trade Blows

Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the CBI had aided Vijay Mallya's "great escape"

After Vijay Mallya's sensational claim about meeting Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving, questions have been raised about the notice and why he was allowed to leave. Over the past two days, there has been non-stop sparring between the ruling BJP and the Congress, each accusing the other of proximity to Mr Mallya. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the CBI had aided fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya's "great escape" by changing the "detain" notice to "inform", adding that it was "inconceivable" that this was done without PM Modi's approval.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Congress leader was witness to a "15-minute sit-down meeting in parliament" just two days before the fugitive tycoon's flight to the UK. Arun Jaitley said the claims were "factually false" and denied giving a formal appointment to Vijay Mallya since 2014, adding that he met him in the parliament corridor. Mr Jaitley said he had been briefed about Vijay Mallya's "bluff offers" earlier, and he had curtly told the businessman that "there was no point talking to me and he must make offers to his bankers".



