Vietnamese Woman Arrested At Delhi Airport With 15 kg Peacock Feather

The woman was bound for Ho Chi Minh City from Delhi (Representational)

A Vietnamese woman was arrested by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport with 15 kg of peacock feather allegedly obtained in an illegal manner, a senior official said on Monday.

Nguyen Thi Le Hang was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi on Sunday.

The woman, bound for Ho Chi Minh City, was handed over to the Customs department as she could not explain the reason for carrying such a huge quantity of peacock feathers, the official said.

Customs officials will ascertain the source of the cache and whether the consignment violated the wildlife law, he added.

Peacocks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.