VietJet Begins Direct Flights From Ahmedabad To Vietnam's Da Nang

Low-cost airline VietJet Air today began its inaugural non-stop service from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Da Nang, a major city in Vietnam.

Flights will depart from Ahmedabad every Thursday and Sunday, with scheduled departure at 12:25 am and arrival in Da Nang at 6:55 am.

Flights from Da Nang, known for its cityscape and beaches, are scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad every Wednesday and Saturday. The flight will depart from Da Nang at 7:25 pm and arrive in Ahmedabad at 11:25 pm.

With 136 passengers on this inaugural flight, Da Nang is expected to attract more people from the region around Ahmedabad.

This new flight addition will enable more passengers from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to travel whether for leisure or for business.