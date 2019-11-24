Woman Gives Birth To Boy With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Madhya Pradesh Village

Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh: The doctors at the Vidisha district hospital reported that only one heart was visible of the newborn, which also has two palms on one hand.

All India | | Updated: November 24, 2019 20:33 IST
The baby boy is currently under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (Representational)


Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh: 

A woman gave birth to a boy with two heads and three hands at a village in Ganjbasoda area in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Sunday.

The baby born to 21-year-old Babita Ahirwar, a resident of Ganjbasoda area, is currently under intensive treatment in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

This is the first child of Babita Ahirwar, who was married a year and a half ago.

The baby boy is currently under observation in the Intensive Care Unit.



