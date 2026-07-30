Video: Zipline Fault Leaves Man Hanging Over 3,500-Foot Gorge In Maharashtra

A technical fault in a zipline left a man hanging mid-air over a 3,500-foot-deep gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on Thursday.

The adventure ride was recently opened for tourists at the famous Sitakhai Point in Toranmal, Maharashtra's second-largest hill station.

A tourist enjoying the ride suddenly became stranded mid-air due to a technical fault. Seeing him dangling thousands of feet above the gorge created a moment of panic among onlookers.

Realising the gravity of the situation, alert zipline staff immediately launched a rescue operation and skillfully pulled the tourist to safety, averting a major tragedy.

A video of the incident shows the tourist hanging mid-air as a zipline operator comes to his rescue. The rescuer reaches the stranded man and slowly guides him to safety.

The incident comes days after a tourist from Karnataka fell nearly 40 feet during a zipline ride at a resort in Dandeli when the safety mechanism reportedly failed. The victim, identified as Kuber Surpur from Vijayapura, suffered multiple fractures in his arms and legs, along with nerve damage.

The victim's family said the zipline's safety lock gave way while he was suspended in the air, leading to the fall. They accused the resort management of negligence and said the equipment appeared rusted and was not properly maintained.

The incident, which was caught on camera, went viral on social media and raised questions about safety standards at adventure tourism destinations.

