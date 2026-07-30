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2 Killed, 17 Injured After Truck Hits Vehicle In Maharashtra's Dharashiv

The crash was so severe that the pickup vehicle was ripped in two, said police.

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2 Killed, 17 Injured After Truck Hits Vehicle In Maharashtra's Dharashiv
The incident took place on a national highway near Alani Chowk in Yedshi on Wednesday night.
  • Two Sai devotees died and 17 were injured in a truck-pickup collision in Maharashtra
  • The accident occurred near Alani Chowk in Yedshi on Wednesday night on a national highway
  • The pickup vehicle was split in two due to the high-impact crash, police reported
What is the current status of the police investigation into the crash?
Dharashiv:

Two Sai devotees, including a 40-year-old woman, were killed, and 17 others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a pickup vehicle carrying pilgrims in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on a national highway near Alani Chowk in Yedshi on Wednesday night, they said.

The crash was so severe that the pickup vehicle was ripped in two, police said.

Chhabu Dudhbhate (40) and Babruwan Suryawanshi (65), both residents of Bori village in Umarga tehsil, sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the hospital. They died during treatment, said doctors.

Seventeen other pilgrims sustained injuries in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Dharashiv, they said.

According to police, the group of devotees had walked to the Sai temple in Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district. After offering prayers on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Wednesday, they were returning to their native village in a pickup vehicle.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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