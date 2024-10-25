Video: Women Slap Elderly Couple After Quarrel Over Dog At Noida Complex

Two women attacked an elderly couple at a housing complex in Noida after the latter raised an objection to the former walking their dog in the compound.

In a viral video, the two women can be seen arguing with the couple, while other residents intervene to stop them from attacking the senior citizens. The incident has been reported from the Hyde Park society in Noida's Sector 78. A resident was heard commenting in the video that the dog was brought on walk without a leash.

The video went viral even as the Delhi High Court is set to hear a petition on the issue of growing attacks and menace of stray dogs and monkeys, including on persons with disabilities.

Last month, the Delhi High Court has granted a lump sum compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to a mother whose five-month-old infant was bitten to death by a stray dog in 2008. This case pertained to the Tilak Nagar area in national capital.

In another incident in May, a dog jumped on girl inside the lift of a Noida housing society.