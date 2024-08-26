Video: Woman's Miraculous Escape After Train Passes Over Her In Telangana

A video showing a woman's miraculous escape after a goods train passes over her body has gone viral on social media. The video shows the woman lying on the tracks as several coaches of the train move over her but she remain unharmed.

The 30-second clip opens with a goods train slowly passing a junction at Navandgi in Telangana's Vikarabad district. The camera zooms in near the train's wheels and a woman can be seen lying in the middle of the tracks.

Lying in the gravel on her stomach, she tries to remain still as the locomotive passes over her body. Several seconds pass but the woman does not move a muscle. At one point, she tries to lift her head up but the man recording the video warns her asking her to put her head down.

Ten seconds later, her ordeal ends. The train moves away and the woman finally get up from the tracks. Her companion, another woman, waits for her next to the tracks.

According to reports, she was crossing the tracks with her friend when she tripped and fell. Seeing the incoming train, she was trapped and lied down on the tracks to save her life.